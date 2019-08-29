GHMC adopts 3-pronged step to expedite property acquisitions

By | Published: 12:45 am

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) is adopting a three-pronged mechanism for acquisition of properties to execute different projects in the city.

After approval of the Road Development Plan (RDP) and preparation of individual sketches, the municipal corporation is holding private negotiations with the property owners. Consents are obtained for either payment of compensation or allowing setback concessions in building permission or issue of Transfer of Development Rights (TDR) certificate.

Among these, the TDR is helping the municipal corporation in expediting the land or property acquisition. Last year, 323 TDR certificates were issued compared with 115 certificates issued during the last 10 years.

There is also a great demand for utilisation of TDR certificate. After the increase in the value of TDR certificate to 400% being issued for properties affected under Master Plan road widening, there has been a significant rise in the issue of TDR certificates, said a senior official from GHMC.

Further, the municipal corporation is also focusing on private negotiations, which has aided in speedy acquisition of properties, besides reduction of timelines in handing over the property possession for grounding projects.

In cases, where private negotiations fail, land acquisition (LA) process is initiated. The LA unit in the GHMC is headed by a Special Grade Deputy Collector rank officer and after verification of the title, it issues notification for land acquisition. After following the procedure as per the LA Act, 2015, the award is passed.

In case of any objection or non-acceptance of compensation, the same is deposited in court and the property is taken over by LA section, informed the official.

The Town Planning wing, in coordination with the engineering section, has been holding regular review meetings to discuss property-wise status details. The properties, which are identified as critical by the engineering team, are taken up for acquisition on priority to expedite the completion of projects, he added. This apart, the LB Nagar RHS flyover and underpass are in advanced stage of completion.



