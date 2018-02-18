GHMC adopts latest German technology for roads

By | Published: 1:07 am 1:11 am

Hyderabad: Given the damage that roads in the city suffer from heavy rains and inundations, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has decided to adopt latest technology to ensure that the roads do not end up with bumps from repeated repairs.

On an experimental basis, the civic body has taken up the German technology of ‘stabilisation road by recycling with addition cement and other chemicals’ from Telugu Thalli flyover to Necklace Road Indira Gandhi statue.

The cost is the same as laying a regular BT road with one km length of a lane costing between Rs 55 lakh and Rs 65 lakh, according to a press release.

Like with white topping roads, these new tech roads come with an assurance of staying with quality for a decade, GHMC engineering wing officials said.

Under this technology, the damaged roads are dug up for a feet and the scooped material is then recycled and mixed with cement and chemicals to stabilise the roads again. Using vibrations from a roller that is run on the surface, the roads are further strengthened, the release added.

GHMC Commissioner BJanardhan Reddy has decided to use the technology for more city roads based on the results from the works taken up at Necklace Road.