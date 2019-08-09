GHMC aims to rope in 2,000 more Swachh resource persons

By | Published: 12:22 am

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation is aiming to rope in Slum Level Federations (SLFs) to identify issues locally and initiate measures to have them addressed.

There are 1,090 SLFs in the city and the representatives of these federations will be asked to identify local issues that demand attention. A special monitoring system will be set up involving GHMC and Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB) for taking up this initiative.

Further, as a means to reduce the garbage generation in the city by half and generate vermicompost through the leftover waste, the municipal corporation plans to rope in 2,000 more Swachh Resource Persons (SRPs).

GHMC has already approached the government seeking approval for introducing 2,000 SRPs who will be creating awareness among citizens on the need to segregate dry and wet waste and other aspects.

During a meeting here on Friday, GHMC Commissioner M Dana Kishore said Saaf Hyderabad- Shandaar Hyderabad initiatives, which are being implemented in few selected locations will now be implemented in all the 150 divisions.

The GHMC Commissioner said there was positive feedback from corporators over the implementation of Saaf Hyderabad- Shandaar Hyderabad initiatives and wanted the same to be extended to all divisions.

Establishments and units that generate 25 kg and above garbage will be declared as bulk garbage generators. This apart, efforts are on to make the Self Help Groups procure Swachh autos and the same will be hired by GHMC for garbage clearance, he said.

Vijay Devarakonda as brand ambassador

Film actor, Vijay Devarakonda has come forward to be the brand ambassador for Swachh activities and among other issues, create awareness on water conservation.

Revealing this, GHMC Commissioner, Dana Kishore said over 16 crore litre water was being wasted every day in the city. “Actor Vijay Devarakonda has evinced interest to be the brand ambassador and create awareness,” he said.

The municipal corporation has levied a whopping Rs 2 crore penalties for violating different Swachh activities in the last two months, said a press release.

