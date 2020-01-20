GHMC among the first to introduce Swachh Autos: Commissioner

By | Published: 11:18 pm

Hyderabad: Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) Commissioner DS Lokesh Kumar on Monday said GHMC is among the first corporations in the country to introduce Swachh Autos and distribute 44 lakh dustbins to households for segregation of wet and dry at source.

Briefing 17 trainee IAS officers, here on Monday, who visited GHMC as part of their ‘Bharath Darshan’ tour schedule, Commissioner said the municipal corporation was laying lot of emphasis on sanitation. Lokesh Kumar said the corporation was taking up capping of dumpyard at Jawaharnagar scientifically.

Talking about financial resources of the municipal corporation, Lokesh Kumar said since one crore population resides in the city, in order to provide basic amenities and better infrastructure, special drives were being conducted to increase revenue resources.

Major part of revenue generated goes to sanitation apart from maintenance of other wings, he said during a powerpoint presentation highlighting various activities of GHMC. There are 334 bill collectors in 30 circles of six zones and around 11 lakh bulk messages are sent to Property Tax payers to remind them about their dues.

To improve road infrastructure, Strategic Road Development Programme (SRDP) has been conceived with an outlay of Rs 29,000 crore of which nearly Rs 6,000 crore worth works had already been taken up, he said.

