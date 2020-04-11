GHMC appeals to people call helpline, in case of emergency

By | Published: 4:25 pm 5:03 pm

Hyderabad: Appealing citizens to remain in their houses, especially those living in the 12 designated containment clusters, Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) said residents in the clusters can call helpline number 040-2111-1111 or respective nodal officers for any assistance.

To ensure proper coordination and close monitoring, the civic body has appointed a nodal officer for each containment cluster. A chart containing the details of the nodal officer, contact numbers, cluster area number etc will be distributed for the convenience of residents.

Further, residents have been instructed not to permit any outsiders into the cluster areas and not to step out of their homes, unless in emergency situations. They have also been warned that movement of people in the clusters is being tracked through surveillance cameras and action will be initiated accordingly, including registering cases against the violators.

For essential commodities supply and other important activities, residents can contact the nodal officer and emergency teams, which are operating round-the-clock. Vendors have been appointed for supply of vegetables and other commodities.

This apart, the health personnel are conducting surveys in the city to identify persons with any symptoms. GHMC appealed citizens to cooperate with the health personnel and extend all support in containing the spread of virus.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .