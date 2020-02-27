GHMC approves Rs 170 crore for better roads on outskirts of Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:08 am

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) on Wednesday approved a budget of Rs 170.72 crore for a major initiative aimed at improving road conditions on the outskirts of the State capital.

GHMC Commissioner DS Lokesh Kumar, who held a meeting with Additional and Zonal Commissioners here, said the amount would be used to develop a CC road network of 291.28 km. He told the officials that 580 gravel roads on the outskirts would be developed as CC roads.

CC roads would be laid only in areas, which have underground drainage and drinking water supply provision. Lokesh Kumar directed the officials to complete the works at the earliest.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .