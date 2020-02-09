GHMC approves Rs 5,380 cr draft budget

By | Published: 12:36 am 12:38 am

Hyderabad: Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation’s draft budget of Rs 5,380 crore for the financial year 2020-21 was approved during the general body meeting held here on Saturday.

The municipal corporation’s draft budget is revised by Rs 770 crore, when compared to the current financial year’s budget of Rs 6,150 crore. The overall budget, including the estimates for GHMC funds and those for major projects of other corporations such as Housing Corporation and Hyderabad Road Development Corporation Limited assigned to GHMC, is Rs.6,973.64 crore.

In the GHMC budget of Rs 5,380 crore, Rs 2,630 crore is meant for capital expenditure and Rs 2,750 crore is earmarked under revenue expenditure, said Mayor Bonthu Rammohan during the meeting. The municipal corporation is expecting additional sanction of Rs 350 crore under the 14th Finance Commission grants.

TRS Corporator B Prakash said the Central government was according step-motherly treatment to Hyderabad. While, Bengaluru was granted substantial funds for its Metro Phase II project, Hyderabad was hardly sanctioned any funds, he charged.Former Mayor, Majid Hussain said the GHMC had successfully maintained its revenues without revising property taxes since last four years.

However, he wanted the municipal corporation to initiate measures to get entertainment tax share as the revenue generated through GST was not being shared with GHMC.Congress MP Revanth Reddy demanded that Metro Phase I works should be extended till Falaknuma for the convenience of old city residents. He also pointed out that MIM had promised all support for addressing land acquisition and other issues for taking up the project.

Over 70,000 2BHKs to be ready by July

GHMC Commissioner DS Lokesh Kumar said about 65,000 to 70,000 double-bedroom houses would be ready for occupation by July in the city. District Collectors had identified 5,700 beneficiaries and the details were being uploaded online, he said.Another Rs.2,300 crore are required for completing the infrastructure and provision of basic amenities at the double bedroom houses sites, he said.

“The matter has already been taken up with the State government and we are expecting positive sanctions in the budget,” said Kumar.Regarding water supply and underground drainage system in the fringe areas of the city, he said a meeting was convened with HMWSSB officials on Monday at 3 pm to discuss different aspects.

