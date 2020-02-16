GHMC asks HMR to take up road works on JBS-GBS route

By | Published: 12:29 am

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Metro Rail has been asked to take up road and footpath restoration works and development of central medians along the route from JBS to MGBS.

At the monthly convergence meeting on Saturday, Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) Commissioner DS Lokesh Kumar asked the HMR to take up these works on the recently introduced metro route and hand over to the civic body.

The meeting also discussed traffic issues. Lokesh Kumar asked the officials to provide speed limit sign boards to avoid accidents and regulate the traffic as most of the city roads were suitable for 40 kmph speed limit.

He wanted the departments to share information on new proposals among themselves so that the other utilities were not damaged and end up hampering the developmental works. All road cutting proposals and estimates must be submitted to CRMP (Comprehensive Road Maintenance Programme) agencies so that they execute the works immediately, he said.

Police officials said among the deaths due to road accidents, 31 per cent were pedestrians. They asked HMR officials to raise the height of central median grills to regulate pedestrian movement and prevent cross over as most of the accidents were occurring while pedestrians were crossing the road over central medians, particularly in Kukatpally and Serilingampally areas.

Issues of shifting electric poles and improvement of footpath too were discussed and so was the notification of parking places at metro rail stations.

Apart from Hyderabad District Collector Swetha Mohanty, senior officials from the GHMC, discom, HMWS&SB, HMR and police departments attended the meeting.

