GHMC asks officials to complete nala desiltation works

Hyderabad: Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) Commissioner M Dana Kishore has instructed officials to complete the stop line and zebra crossing markings at all major junctions in the city by June 15.

At many junctions, there were no stop line and zebra line markings and it was brought to the notice of the Municipal Corporation by traffic police, who pointed out that in few cases, there were disputes over the issue of challans to road safety rules violators by the traffic police.

Accordingly, the GHMC officials have been instructed to complete the markings by June 15 as a means to facilitate traffic regulation effectively. This apart, officials have also been directed to complete the nala desiltation works by June 7. The status of desiltation works are to be informed to the respective corporators, besides a social audit of the works will also be conducted.

The Municipal Corporation has commenced the nala desiltation works with a cost of Rs 38.25 crore covering nearly 800 km of nala length across the city. Of these, desiltation works are on covering nearly 411 km of nalas and about 2.39 lakh cubic metres of sludge was excavated till date.

As monsoon is expected to arrive shortly, officials have been instructed to complete the works by June 7. Similarly, efforts are being made to take up alternative works to ensure there is no water logging in many areas across the city. Officials have identified 147 water logging locations in the city and among these, repairs have been taken up at 37 locations. At rest of the places, alternative works are being taken up to ensure there is no water stagnation or logging, said a press release.