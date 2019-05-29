GHMC Assistant City Planner suspended for negligence of duties

By | Published: 4:57 pm 5:09 pm

Hyderabad: Principal Secretary (Municipal Administration) Arvind Kumar on Wednesday issued orders suspending Assistant City Planner Subash for alleged negligence of his duties. The action follows the failure of the ACP in his duty of removing footpath encroachments near the Begumpet Metro station recently.

According to a press release issued by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), Subash told the Principal Secretary that he had not noticed the encroachment and Arvind Kumar immediately ordered for his suspension. Kumar also expressed his unhappiness and displeasure over the lack of involvement of certain civic officials in the upkeep of the city.

Addressing a meeting of zonal commissioners, planning officials and AMOs of GHMC at the CDMA office today, he said that issues relating to sanitation and removal of encroachments should be addressed immediately. The road medians were being abused, encroachments on footpaths were not being stopped and there was a casual approach on part of certain officials which amounts to dereliction of duty, he observed.

Unauthorised bill boards should be removed immediately, he said, and asked the ACPs to take action against illegal encroachments.

Warning that any negligence on sanitation would be viewed seriously, Kumar said the sanitation staff were not seen in the field, proper maintenance of sanitation was not being done, worker attendance was poor and there was no monitoring of workers’ attendance. The streets were kept unclean for days and garbage was not being lifted regularly, he pointed out and asked the deputy commissioners to regularly visit their respective circles and personally supervise sanitation works.

GHMC commissioner M. Dana Kishore asked officials to ensure that there was a clear visibility in improvement of sanitation in a week. Additional Commissioners Harichandana, Shruthi Ojha, Sandeep Jha, CCP Devender Reddy and other officials were present.

