GHMC to ban plastic covers in bouquets

By | Published: 1:02 am

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has decided to ban plastic covers in flower bouquets and appealed to florists to use biodegradable covers or cloth.

There are about 500 flower bouquet outlets in the city and GHMC conducted a meeting with owners of these stores on Friday. GHMC Commissioner M Dana Kishore said the plastic covers are below 50 microns and posed a threat to the environment.

These plastic covers were chocking drains and obstructing the flow of water into lakes. Florists should start using cloth, paper or biodegradable covers for bouquets, and those doing so would be awarded.

