GHMC bill collector held for taking bribe in Hyderabad

By | Published: 4:30 pm 6:29 pm

Hyderabad: K. Mahendra Naik, a bill collector in circle 24 of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) in Kukatpally, was caught red-handed by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) at an electronics shop at Asbestos Colony in Jagadgirigutta on Monday afternoon when he allegedly accepted a bribe of Rs.36,000 from a complainant M. Nagaraju.

Naik reportedly accepted bribe from Nagaraju at the latter’s Raj Electronics Shop in Asbestos Colony in Jagadgirigutta to reduce property tax of the house of the complainant in Jagadgirigutta. The ACB officials arrested Naik and recovered the bribe amount from his possession.They produced Naik before the special court for ACB cases after which he was remanded in judicial custody.

