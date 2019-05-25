GHMC to check fire safety measures in coaching centres

By | Published: 12:59 am

Hyderabad: In the wake of the tragic fire mishap at a coaching centre in Surat in which 20 students perished, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has decided to check the fire safety measures in coaching centres and educational institutes and initiate action accordingly. The decision was taken at a convergence meeting attended by GHMC Commissioner, M Dana Kishore, HMRL Managing Director NVS Reddy, senior police officials and officers from different departments, here on Saturday.

There are many coaching centres and educational institutes located in Ameerpet, Dilsukhnagar, Kukatpally and other areas in the city. Majority of these institutes are operated in cramped commercial complexes and in flagrant violation of norms. To avoid any untoward incidents, the civic body has decided to check the fire safety measures in such institutes. This apart, the municipal corporation also decided to clear 60 advertisement hoardings put up on different Metro Rail corridors, following L&T Metro Rail Hyderabad’s appeal. Metro officials had identified several hoardings and flexis that were prone to fall on the overhead power cables and disrupt the services.

With monsoon fast approaching, it was decided to appoint one nodal officer from each department for better coordination in taking up relief and rehabilitation works effectively during heavy rains. As a precautionary measure, all the low lying areas are being identified, besides community halls, schools, open places in respective wards to accommodate the residents in the event of heavy rains and water logging in those areas.

‘Finish manhole levelling works’

The HMWSSB Managing Director M Dana Kishore instructed officials to complete the manhole levelling works by May 31 and road restoration works by June 7. HMWSSB had identified 8174 manholes and 1903 valve chambers for leveling, covering nearly 2000 kms road length in GHMC limits and works are being taken up with a cost of Rs.12.56 crore.

