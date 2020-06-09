GHMC clears 12,437 tonnes of debris during sanitation drive

By | Published: 12:00 am

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has cleared a whopping 12,437 tonnes of construction and demolition (C&D) waste in the city during the special sanitation drive which was conducted from June 1 to 8.

This apart, the municipal corporation has cleared waste from 1,516 open plots besides 4,066 tonnes of trash was cleared from the nalas.

Mayor Bonthu Rammohan said as per the instructions of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, extensive awareness programmes were conducted among general public on the importance of clearing waste and stagnant water to control the spread of seasonal diseases.

The efforts put in by residents welfare associations and elected public representatives have yielded good results with 4,131 kms of road network being cleaned and over 4,198 metric tonnes of garbage as well during the drive, he said.

Earlier on Monday, in a review meeting with Secunderabad Zonal Commissioner B Srinivas Reddy and advertisement agencies, Mayor said that a bus terminal will be constructed with latest designs to ease the traffic congestion at Secunderabad Railway Station.

After checking the designs submitted by the agencies, the Mayor directed them to modify the designs in view of Metro Station and Skyway from Railway station. He insisted that they come up with new designs and avoid setting up toilets blocks for women and men in close proximity, according to a press release.

