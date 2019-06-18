GHMC clears over 20,000 ad boards

By | Published: 1:20 am

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) on Tuesday cleared over 20,000 major and smaller advertisement boards put up at Maitrivanam complex, Ameerpet and at other places in SR Nagar.

All these hoardings were put up in front of establishments in different floors, corridors, passages and other places. Besides causing inconvenience to visitors to move freely, they were posing a threat as well, said GHMC Khairatabad Zone Commissioner Musharaf Ali Faruqui.

About 300 employees, 30 vehicles, four earthmovers and specialised machines were engaged in the 12-hour cleanup drive, GHMC officials said adding that the drive would continue on Wednesday too.

“We anticipate that there could be another 25,000 boards and they all will be cleared,” said Faruqui. As per the rules, one establishment is permitted to install only advertisement board for displaying their products and services. But here, there were shops which had set up nearly 10 boards of different sizes. This was nothing but advertising the brands of different corporate companies, he said.

More importantly, these boards were being set up in passages, corridors and at every place available in the complexes. Locals informed that during rains and heavy winds, there were instances when the hoardings fell on the pedestrians walking below, resulting in injuries. This apart, in a few cases, they collapsed on vehicles parked on the ground floor, he said.

Though no penalties were levied this time, stern action would be initiated against managements if they attempted to put up the boards again, he warned.

GHMC plans underground bins

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation is intensifying efforts to establish underground garbage bins in the city and instructions have been issued to officials to identify locations for setting up such bins across the city.

GHMC Commissioner M Dana Kishore said the plans were to set up two underground bins in each circle. He instructed the Deputy Commissioners to identify land for the purpose.

Taking a cue from Delhi and Mumbai, GHMC plans to set up the underground garbage bins in association with corporate companies under their corporate social responsibility programme. These bins will be equipped with sensors and operators can track the quantum of garbage dumped in the bins. Once the bin is full, an alert will be issued to the operator, who in turn can direct a driver to empty the bin.

There are over 4,000 conventional garbage bins and over 700 trucks are used to empty these every day. Despite regular clearing by sanitation staff, places near the conventional garbage bins are mostly unhygienic. Though, the municipal corporation has been planning to set up the underground garbage bins since last couple of years, the project did not take off for reasons better known to the officials.

In 2017, the GHMC standing committee had also approved setting up of these bins under a pilot project in Jubilee Hills and Khairatabad circles. During the standing committee meeting, members wanted similar bins to be established at tourist spots like Charminar and Zoo parks. However, things remained on paper but now are finally appearing to fall in place.

Addressing a programme here on Tuesday, Dana Kishore said additional vehicles were being introduced for garbage collection in the city. “These electric vehicles will be introduced in four months. Stern action will be initiated on people, especially establishments for dumping garbage on roadsides,” he said.

