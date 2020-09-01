GHMC clears unauthorised structures

Following the complaint, the Assistant Enforcement Officer inspected the site that had an irregular plot of 133 sq yards demarcated as park and another plot demarcated as park-2 in an extent of 200 sq yards.

Hyderabad: Barricades and unauthorised structures that were set up at Gowthami Nagar park, Chandanagar, were cleared by the GHMC’s Directorate of Enforcement, Vigilance & Disaster Management (EVDM).

The EVDM which has launched Parks, Lakes & Layout Open Spaces Protection Cell (Assets Protection Cell) enabling citizens to post complaints on encroachment of parks, lakes and layout open spaces in GHMC limits, had received a complaint on encroachment of park situated at Goutami Nagar Colony, Chandanagar.

Following the complaint, the Assistant Enforcement Officer inspected the site that had an irregular plot of 133 sq yards demarcated as park and another plot demarcated as park-2 in an extent of 200 sq yards. It was found that some unidentified persons had erected barricades and were trying to encroach the park land.

The Assets Protection Cell took up the demolition of barricades and took possession of the park land. The Directorate of EV&DM will take up the construction of compound wall along with a gate for the park land, said EVDM Director Viswajit Kampati.

