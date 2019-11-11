GHMC collects nearly 214 MT of waste

By | Published: 11:51 pm

Hyderabad: As part of Recyclothon, a special drive to collect scrap, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has collected nearly 214 metric tonnes of waste during last nine days. The drive will be continued on Tuesday.

Designated centres have been set up at community halls and other places in different areas to facilitate households to handover the waste to GHMC personnel.

On Monday, GHMC collected 0.42 MT of electronic waste, 14.65 MT of broken furniture, 4.64 MT of damaged mattress, 2.3 MT of plastic and 4.9 MT of other waste, said a press release.

