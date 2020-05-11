GHMC collects Rs 167.52 cr property tax

By | Published: 10:02 pm

Hyderabad: After the State government extended the five per cent rebate on property tax payments for commercial structures, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) received over Rs 3 crore from such structures and the total collections under the Early Bird Scheme have swelled to Rs 167.52 crore.

GHMC Commissioner DS Lokesh Kumar appealed to the citizens to utilise the opportunity of the Early Bird Scheme and get a five per cent rebate on property tax for the year 2020-21 by paying property tax before May 31.

Earlier, the rebate was applicable only for residential properties with a ceiling of Rs 30,000 demand. Now, the government extended the scheme to all the structures, including non-residential, commercial and mixed properties tax payers also and removed the ceiling of Rs 30,000. Now scheme is applicable to all property tax payers, said a press release.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .