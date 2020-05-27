GHMC collects Rs 331 cr property tax so far

By | Published: 12:11 am 11:13 pm

Hyderabad: Despite the State government extending a five per cent rebate on property tax to all structures, including commercial buildings, and facilitating the tax payment till May 31, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has managed to collect only Rs 331 crore till date.

Last year, under the Early Bird scheme, the municipal corporation had collected Rs 535 crore in just one month. Given the prevailing situation and with the lockdown in vogue, the collections have depleted this year, officials feel, however exuding confidence that things would get better soon.

Of the Rs 331 crore collected till date, about Rs 150 crore pertains to residential structures and the rest came from commercial structure owners. There are about 16 lakh properties in the GHMC limits, including 13.5 lakh residential structures and about 2.6 lakh commercial structures. Of these, 3.92 lakh building owners have paid the property tax till date.

Despite the decline in collections, GHMC officials are expecting the collections to cross Rs 500 crore by May 31 the last date for availing the five per cent rebate. “Generally, collections increase during the last two to three days. We estimate the collections to be over Rs 500 crore this year,” an official said.

Considering the lockdown impact, the State government had extended the five per cent rebate facility till May 31 against the annual practice of offering such rebates for one month.

GHMC Commissioner DS Lokesh Kumar said only five days were left for the property owners to avail the five percent rebate under the early bird scheme for the current year 2020-2021. He appealed the owners to utilise the opportunity offered by the government and pay their property tax by May 31.

Initially, the Early Bird scheme was offered only for residential properties with a maximum property tax ceiling of Rs 30,000. However, following representations from various sections, the State government extended the benefit to commercials and semi-commercial properties as well.

Property owners can pay property tax through online, E-Seva Centers, Citizens Service Centers and also to Bill Collectors. The GHMC Commissioner has also appealed to IT companies, multi-level malls, star hotels and other commercial establishments to utilise the opportunity and avail the five per cent rebate on property tax by paying before May 31.

