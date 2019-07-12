GHMC command control room inaugurated

By | Published: 12:37 am

Hyderabad: A command control room established at a cost of Rs 2 crore in Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) head office was inaugurated by VK Jindal, Joint Secretary and Mission Director, Swachh Bharat Mission on Friday.

The command control room would enable monitor developments across the city through one lakh CCTV cameras set up across the city, GHMC Commissioner, M Dana Kishore said.

“Performance of Deputy Commissioners belonging to 30 circles in GHMC, executive engineers, medical officers can be monitored directly. Progress of developmental works taking place in the city can also be observed,” he said.

The CCTV cameras which have been with Police Department were linked with the command control room. With this, road conditions, sanitation programmes, water stagnated areas, overflow of sewerage and other civic issues could be monitored, he added. Mayor Bonthu Rammohan, Deputy Mayor, Baba Fasi Uddin and other officials of GHMC were present during the inauguration.