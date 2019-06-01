GHMC Commissioner conducts surprise inspection

By | Published: 12:47 am

Hyderabad: Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) Commissioner, M Dana Kishore on Saturday directed the Enforcement, Vigilance and Disaster Management (EVDM) wing to check fire safety measures adopted in different coaching centres and institutes and submit a detailed report at the earliest.

Dana Kishore made a surprise inspection of different coaching centres and institutes at Ameerpet and checked the fire safety measures in place at such places. The Commissioner wanted the managements to set up foolproof fire safety measures in their respective institutions and coaching centres and accord top priority to the safety of students.

“Fire safety equipment and fire extinguishers should be installed in each building to ensure the safety of the occupants,” he said.

