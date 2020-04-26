GHMC Control Room, one stop centre for Hyderabad’s needy

By | Published: 11:58 pm

Hyderabad: Attending calls and coordinating with different teams to ensure timely support to the needy in these testing times, Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation’s (GHMC) COVID-19 Control Room is abuzz with activity round the clock.

While one section attends to calls seeking free food, other section addresses issues pertain to distribution of free rice and payment of Rs.1500. Then there is a section to handle calls pertaining to medical emergency, ambulance service, travel passes and other aspects.

Officials from different departments including those from Revenue, Civil Supplies, Health, Tourism, GHMC etc., are working tirelessly to extend all possible help for the citizens.

The control room functions 24×7 with around 20 officials work per shift and the workforce is categorised in three shifts.

Ever since the control room was set up, it is receiving about 450 to 500 calls a day. From anxious citizens seeking information on corona, inputs on violations of home quarantine or lockdown, pricing of vegetables to general sanitation issues and even for blood transfusion.

Among the calls received, maximum relate to delivery of food packs. On Saturday itself, 488 calls were received and of these, 453 were made seeking food. There were requests for food from containment areas, including Uppal, Saroornagar, Malakpet, Santoshnagar, Charminar, Chandrayangutta and others, said GHMC Officer on Special Duty and Control Room in-charge, Anuradha.

The control room is serving as a good communication channel for migrant workers and also for other States seeking help for people stuck in the city due to lockdown.

There are calls, emails, tweets from Resident Commissioner’s of different States from New Delhi and from friends and relatives of those held up here. The control room personnel patiently attend to every call and request and initiate measures accordingly apart from sharing an Action Taken Report with the callers, she said.

Though the Control room jurisdiction is limited to GHMC areas, there were calls from workers stuck in Karimnagar, Adilabad, Warangal and other erstwhile districts seeking food, passes and shelter and respective district administrations were alerted about the issues, Anuradha added.

Key role in food distribution to migrants

Hyderabad: For the poor migrant workforce in the city, the control room has come as a boon.

Many migrant workers from Bihar, Karnataka, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, Andhra Pradesh are in the city.

Coordinating with Annapurna Meals section and Hare Krishna Foundation, the control room is flooded with calls from donors keen to help and serve the poor.

Accordingly, the control room has been instrumental in distribution of over 2.97 lakh food packs till date. When a migrant worker seeks food for lunch, the call details are directly uploaded into the system and later, the personnel check with him about dinner arrangements and extend support accordingly.

At times, the personnel at Control Room receive frivolous calls too. An official recalls a resident from a containment zone who called saying he was bored with bread and jam and wanted a change in menu.

Then a woman called up at late in the night and wanted a water tanker. A couple called the other day saying a Bat had died in their house and wanted help in disposing off it immediately, adds another official.

