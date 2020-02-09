GHMC corporators question EVDM wing’s powers

By | Published: 12:13 am 1:38 am

Hyderabad: Giving into the demands raised by corporators on slashing penalties being levied by Enforcement, Vigilance and Disaster Management (EVDM) wing for defacement and unauthorised installation of banners and flexis, Mayor Bonthu Rammohan announced that a committee will be constituted to examine their demands.

The committee will look into the issue and study different aspects on what needs to be done and how to take up the matter. Based on the committee’s recommendations, a decision will be taken, the Mayor said during a council meeting held to approve draft budget for 2020-21 financial year here on Saturday.

Cutting across party lines, corporators in the council wanted the municipal corporation to revise the penalties.

Though the meeting commenced on a smooth note, things started to heat up when former Mayor Majid Hussain pointed out that heavy penalties were being levied on establishments and petty shopkeepers for different violations.

Adding further, MIM Nampally MLA Jaffer Hussain Meraj demanded the Mayor to explain under what provisions the EVDM wing was set up. He demanded the GHMC council to pass a resolution and surrender the EVDM Director’s post and charged that a parallel administration was being run by the section.

Taking objections to the charges, EVDM Director Viswajit Kampati wanted to explain his version. But the MIM MLA asked him to take his seat and said that officers were not bosses of elected public representatives. Yakuthpura MLA Pasha Quadri was heard saying, “Isko khatam kardo aur ye system nikaldo. (End it here and remove the system)”

Intervening in the verbal clash, Mayor Rammohan said it was not wise to target an officer and said they could raise objections against the procedures or systems in the municipal corporation.

Heated arguments were also exchanged between TRS and MIM corporators. When TRS MLC Prabhakar sought to explain that there was a purpose behind setting up EVDM, members from the MIM camp asked the MLC to take his seat.

Objecting to this, TRS corporators wanted the MIM members to maintain decorum of the council and demanded them to desist from such practices.

TRS Corporator Mamatha Gupta said EVDM wing was doing a commendable job during heavy rains and other disasters. “Yes, the penalties issued by the wing are high but it is being done as per orders and is not an individual officer’s decision,” she pointed out.

