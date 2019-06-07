GHMC cracks whip on deep excavations

By | Published: 12:14 am

Hyderabad: Monsoon is fast approaching and though it is good news on one side for many, on the other side, it also means the return of those nightmarish building collapses.

The last few years saw Hyderabad witnessing quite a few incidents of under construction buildings collapsing. In June 2016, when an under construction structure collapsed at Hussaini Alam, two persons were killed and eight others injured. This was followed by another incident at the Filmnagar Cultural Centre on July 24, in which two labourers were killed and eight others injured.

On August 2, an under construction arch caved in, resulting in death of three persons and injuring four others. On August 29, two persons were injured when an under construction building collapsed at Kakatiya Hills, Madhapur. On September 4, at Jubilee Hills Road no.33, six persons, including the building owner, were injured when an under construction duplex structure caved in.

Such incidents recurred in the following years as well. Having learned its lessons, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has initiated measures for avoiding such incidents and is following them up every monsoon.

To begin with, the municipal corporation has imposed a ban on road cutting, cellar digging and other excavation works from May 31 to October 31 this year. While according building permission, GHMC undertakes certain assurances from builders/ architects/ engineers and owners with regard to adhering to the sanctioned plan and maintaining quality in the construction works.

But in most cases, according to preliminary investigation, structures collapse mainly due to improper scaffolding and other technical reasons besides lack of supervision by site engineers. It is imperative for the builders to follow the rules and ensure all safety measures are in place at the work sites to avoid loss of life and property.

While excavating and constructing cellars, the contractors should pay attention to slope stability and earth retention at the site. In case the slope stability is at risk on all sides, measures should be taken to improve lateral stability of the excavation and prevent further collapse. Dumping of heavy loads and movement of heavy vehicles should not be permitted close to the excavation sites. The current excavated portion should be stabilized temporarily by a grouted soil anchor or nail with pad system for temporarily stabilizing the slope with proper design and execution.

After completing all these tasks, a retaining wall should be constructed, according to GHMC officials.