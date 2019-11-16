GHMC decides to play gardener

By | Published: 12:41 am

Hyderabad: Not too happy with the manner in which the Electricity department was pruning trees and leaving the branches scattered all over, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation has decided to wield the pruning machine on its own.

The move is also aimed at ensuring systematic pruning and long life of the trees in the city. Generally, the Electricity department takes up pruning of tree branches to avoid any disturbance to power cables.

However, GHMC officials claim that the pruning is taken up in a haphazard manner by workers employed by the Electricity department. This apart, the waste is dumped on the roadsides and pavements with the GHMC’s sanitary workers then having to toil for hours to clear the foliage and waste as they do not have any information about pruning in particular areas.

To address all these issues, GHMC is planning to take up the pruning of tree branches on its own, but in the presence of Electricity officials. This will serve two purposes, officials say. One, it will help in clearing the waste immediately and second, the pruned leaves and branches can be used to generate compost. More importantly, officials say this move will also ensure the long life of trees and curb uprooting of trees during heavy rains and winds.

Of late, many trees in the city were getting uprooted during heavy rains. Among other factors, haphazard pruning was one of the reasons for such instances, they say, adding that with many workers pruning the branches without any planning, the trees tend to lose balance and get uprooted during heavy rains. The GHMC will soon take up the matter with the Electricity department and work out the modalities, officials added.

Shredding machines procured in 2017

Transportation of tree branches that are pruned to avoid any disturbance to power cables has always been a challenge for GHMC. To solve this, the civic body procured two shredding machines in 2017 to shred the trunks and branches into small chips of different sizes, which in turn could be used as biomass or manure. Of the two machines, one is being used at Indira Park and the other at Krishnakant Park.

