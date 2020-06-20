GHMC demolishes dilapidated buildings

By | Published: 11:08 pm

Hyderabad: After identifying 377 old and dilapidated buildings across its limits, Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) commenced demolition of such structures on Saturday.

On day one, the municipal corporation demolished nearly 30 structures in different parts of the city. The 377 structures identified during the present year are in addition to the 316 structures that have been identified for demolition and carried forward from previous year.

As a precautionary measure to avoid any untoward incidents, the municipal corporation demolishes old and dilapidated structures every year before the onset of monsoon. GHMC Commissioner DS Lokesh Kumar had directed the Deputy Commissioners to identify old and dilapidated structures in their respective circles. They were also directed to pursue pending reports from the engineering section on structural stability and prepare an action plan for taking up a special drive for demolishing these structures.

Accordingly, the GHMC officials have commenced a special drive to clear such structures and the drive will be continued during the next few days. In case of most dangerous structures, advance precautionary measures are being taken such as vacating the inmates, sealing of building, barricading around the structure and display notice cautioning public not to move around the structure.

During last year, 453 dilapidated structures were identified of which many were demolished or repaired or vacated and a few were even sealed, based on the structural assessment by the engineers, said a press release.

