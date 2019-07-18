GHMC demolishes unauthorised constructions

By | Published: 11:51 pm

Hyderabad: As part of the ongoing drive, Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) on Thursday demolished 12 unauthorised constructions and a couple of dilapidated buildings in different areas of the city.

During the drive, unauthorised extra floors and constructions in the stilt floor parking were demolished, besides clearing encroachments from the pavements.

Since January this year, 529 unauthorised structures have been demolished and 148 dilapidated structures were cleared across the city. In addition to these, encroachments were cleared from 266 locations and occupants in 38 dilapidated buildings were vacated in different areas.

Meanwhile, the municipal corporation has banned use of water bottles in all its offices, including zonal, deputy and circle levels. Water bottles will be replaced with glass or steel glasses in all the meetings convened by the municipal corporation.

Besides wastage of water, using water bottles was resulting in choking of nalas. More importantly, use of water bottles was incurring high expenditure for the municipal corporation. Considering all these factors, GHMC Commissioner M Dana Kishore decided to impose ban on use of water bottles in GHMC, said a press release.

