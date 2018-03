By | Published: 11:25 pm 11:26 pm

Hyderabad: Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) on Monday appealed to citizens not to buy plots in Survey no 57 and 61 beside LPT Market, Mansoorabad village as they were developed unauthorisedly by an individual.

GHMC officials said the layout was illegal and action was initiated against the individual Raghuveer. If any citizens purchased plots, they would be held responsible and GHMC would take action as per rules.