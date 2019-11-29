GHMC to distribute one lakh Christmas gift packs

By | Published: 12:48 am

Hyderabad: Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) will commence distribution of Christmas gift packs from Haj House, Nampally on December 10. This year, GHMC aims to distribute one lakh gift packs at 200 different locations and arrangements are being made to distribute at least 500 packs from each of the identified location.

Mayor Bonthu Rammohan said that each gift pack will comprise a pant and shirt piece, saree and a salwar kameez and each Church will be sanctioned Rs 1 lakh for celebrating the festival on a grand note. In each Assembly constituency, the local legislator will have to identify ideal and convenient locations for distribution of gift packs. Likewise, in every division, the local Corporator will have to identify a location by December 10.

With Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao’s Christmas feast tentatively scheduled on December 20 or 21, efforts should be made to organise the GHMC’s feast by December 19, he instructed the officials during a meeting on Thursday.

“Measures should be taken to ensure the celebrations are organised at new churches and avoid conducting festivities at places that were identified last year,” he said. During the Christmas feast, at each location 500 people will be served with biryani, curry and a sweet cake. Emphasis will be laid on offering the gift packs to poor, differently abled, orphans and widows, he added.

Local Deputy Municipal Commissioners will identify the venue for organising the Christmas feast in coordination with local Corporator and Church representatives. Instructions have been issued to the officials to decorate the churches with colourful lighting, said a press release.

