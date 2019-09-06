GHMC distributes free homeo medicine to prevent dengue

By | Published: 12:47 am

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) is administering dengue preventive homeo medicine developed by Ministry of AYUSH, free of cost at all schools, anganwadis and slums. Also, more than 600 health camps are being conducted to control the spread of mosquito menace.

On Friday, more than 30,000 homeo medicine vials were handed out to the people and the distribution would continue this entire season.

In addition to this, intensive mosquito control efforts were being taken up by the GHMC, said GHMC Serilingampally Zone Commissioner, D Harichandana.

In areas, where dengue positive cases were being reported, extensive anti-larval measures have been taken up, besides fogging activities. The GHMC entomology wing is installing mesh to the air pipes of the drainage tanks in different areas of the peripheral municipalities, which lack underground drainage facility.

