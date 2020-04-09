GHMC Early Bird scheme back

By | Published: 11:25 pm

Hyderabad: Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) is offering Early Bird scheme benefit of five per cent rebate to those paying property tax for the financial year 2020-21 between April 1 and May 31. However, this facility is extended to property owners whose annual demand is less than Rs.30,000 and only for residential properties.

