GHMC employee tests positive for Covid-19

By | Published: 10:09 pm

Hyderabad: A section officer in the circle 5 Town Planning wing of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) at LB Nagar has tested Covid-19 positive.

GHMC LB Nagar Zonal Commissioner Upender Reddy confirmed that the section officer had tested positive and tests were being conducted for other employees in the office.

Since last two days, the officer was sick and following the symptoms, his colleagues made him to undergo the corona test. Doctors declared he tested positive, officials informed.

