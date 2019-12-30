GHMC engineering wing progress in 2019

By | Published: 12:28 am

Hyderabad: In the last couple of years, the engineering wing of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has completed quite a few projects and the year 2019 too was no exception.

This year, the engineering wing completed nearly Rs 325 crore worth works including Rs 210 crore works related to Strategic Road Development Programme (SRDP) in different parts of the city. The rest of the works pertain to roads, junction improvement, construction of sports complexes, night shelters etc, according to officials. Three flyovers including LB Nagar LHS, Rajiv Gandhi statue flyover, Kukatpally and Biodiversity flyover level II have been completed this year providing much-needed relief to the road users in these areas.

In addition to this, fish markets at Nacharam and Kukatpally and Foot over Bridges were completed this year. The Foot over Bridges at the Old Police station at Miyapur near NSL Divyasree SEZ, Raidurgam, near Laxmi Vilas Restaurant, Madinaguda, near Forum Sujana Mall, Kukatpally and Hyderabad Public School, have given more access for pedestrians to cross the roads.

Continuing its efforts to promote sporting activity and help budding sportspersons, the municipal corporation constructed sports complex at Sanathnagar playground, Adikmet, completed balance works at Hindi Nagar Sports Complex, balance works at swimming pool in Owaisi playground, Golconda, mini-indoor stadium at Phase VI in Kukatpally and few other facilities in other areas.

To ensure free flow of rainwater, over 2,300 metres of storm water drains were constructed in different areas while nearly 1,100 metres of storm water drains were developed to clear water stagnation points and 1,600 metres nala works were taken up.

UCD wing

Not confining to constructing new roads and nalas, the Urban Community Development (UCD) wing accorded equal importance to the development of Self Help Groups (SHGs) this year.

Accordingly, bank linkage was extended to 6,949 SHGs and disbursement of Rs 287.54 crore done during 2019-20 year. As many as 2,052 SHGs were formed during the year, providing financial empowerment scope for women in low income groups.

Ten shelter homes are being constructed at nine hospitals in addition to the 15 currently being operated in different areas of the city.

