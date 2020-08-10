GHMC expedites measures to extend loans for street vendors

By | Published: 11:33 pm

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) is expediting measures to extend loans of Rs 10,000 to street vendors as a means to offer financial assistance to them during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Accordingly, the corporation has identified over 58,000 street vendors and issued identity cards to 50,913 till date. Loans have already been offered to 1,595 vendors, officials said.

Municipal Administration and Urban Development Principal Secretary Arvind Kumar is the member of the National Steering Committee under the Pradhan Mantri Street Vendors Atma Nirbhar Nidhi, which was launched on June 1 as a special micro-credit facility scheme for providing affordable loans to street vendors to resume their livelihoods that have been adversely affected by the pandemic.

Based on the excellent enrolment of street vendors done in Telangana, Arvind Kumar was made a member of the steering committee.

Last week, Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar along with Arvind Kumar and GHMC Commissioner D S Lokesh Kumar visited the Rythu Bazaar at Mehdipatnam and interacted with a few vendors. Across the State, the target is to enroll five lakh street vendors for issuing identity cards and for sanctioning Rs 10,000 to each at low interest through banks. Till now, about 2,16,000 street vendors were identified and registered, officials said.

As a means to expedite enrollment and registration of vendors in all municipalities and corporations, instructions have been issued to elected public representatives, Additional Collectors and Commissioners to intensify the street vendors’ survey and facilitate disbursement of loans to the needy, they said.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .