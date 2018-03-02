GHMC eyes property tax collection of Rs 400 crore this month

By | Published: 12:26 am 1:57 am

Hyderabad: With just one month left for closure of the current financial year’s accounts, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has decided to intensify property tax collection with the aim of collecting Rs 400 crore during March.

The municipal corporation has set itself a target of collecting Rs 13.52 crore a day towards the task of collecting Rs 400 crore property tax by the month-end.

The civic body intends to collect a total of Rs 1,400 crore property tax in this financial year end, out of which Rs 994.39 crore has already been collected. Property tax is one of the major revenue sources for the municipal corporation.

During the last three months, the GHMC staff was occupied with conducting different awareness programmes as part of the Swachh Survekshan 2018 ranking.

With the Swachh Survekshan teams completing examining of all documents and Swachh Hyderabad initiatives, the staff is now laying focus on property tax collection.Last financial year, the municipal corporation collected Rs 861.63 crore by this day and this year it has managed Rs 994.39 crore.

Among the different collection sources, bill collectors managed to collect Rs 556.36 crore, followed by collection of Rs 181 crore through citizen service centres, Rs 82.24 crore through Mee Seva centres and Rs 174.85 through online.

In addition to property tax collection, instructions have been issued to GHMC officials to focus on trade licence fee collection as well.

The municipal corporation aims to collect Rs 50 crore and of this, Rs 38 crore has been collected. The balance of Rs 12 crore is to be collected by this month-end.