GHMC fines private firm for damaging road in Hyderabad

Published: 10:43 am

Hyderabad: Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has imposed a heavy penalty of Rs 2 lakh on Nandana Ventures for letting out cellar water on the main road here that resulted in damaging it.

The corporation issued the challan under section 674 of the Hyderabad Municipal Corporation Act on the complaint of Cyberabad Traffic Police.

This construction cellar is at opposite to Pakwan hotel near Biodiversity. The waterlogging also caused heavy traffic congestion in the area.

However, the stagnant water was cleared by the GHMC officials later.

