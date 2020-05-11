GHMC fixes meat rate at Rs 700 per kg

By | Published: 10:48 pm

Hyderabad: With complaints mounting over exorbitant charges being collected by retail meat sellers in the city, the Veterinary and Animal Husbandry Department fixed the price of meat in retail outlets at Rs 700 a kg.

Accordingly, the GHMC directed meat sellers to display price charts and instructed the veterinary officials to ensure the sellers sell meat at the prescribed prices.

In case, any shopkeeper is selling meat at excess price, then customers can lodge complaints over 99899-30359 (LB Nagar), 99899-30359 (Charminar), 97044-56521 (Khairatabad), 98666-99401 (Serilingampally), 97044-56520 (Kukatpally) and 99899-30397 (Secunderabad), said a press release.

