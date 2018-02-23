GHMC flags off 150 Swachh tippers

By | Published: 12:11 am 1:10 am

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) on Thursday flagged off 150 ‘Swachh Tippers’ at People’s Plaza to add to the existing fleet of 2,000 auto trolleys for door-to-door garbage collection. Chief Secretary Shailendra Kumar Joshi, Mayor Bonthu Rammohan, Director of Municipal Administration TK Sridevi, GHMC Commissioner B Janardhan Reddy and others attended the event.

Speaking on the occasion, the Mayor said that solid waste collection has increased from 3,500 metric tons per day to 4,900 metric tons per day thanks to the Swachh Tippers. Another 350 auto trolleys will be added to the fleet soon, he said.

The vehicles are designed with separate partitions for wet and dry waste and are also equipped with GPS tracking and public addressing systems.

Principal Secretaries K Ramakrishna Rao and Arvind Kumar, Deputy Mayor Baba Fasiuddin, Khairatabad MLA Chinthala Ramachandra Reddy, Corporators and senior GHMC officials also attended the event.