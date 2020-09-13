GHMC focuses on maintenance of sports facilities

Civic body decides to engage 21 sports admins, 7 caretakers for sports complexes and swimming pools respectively

Hyderabad: In tune with its efforts to develop sports infrastructure in the city, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) is now focusing on the administration and maintenance of the facilities located across its limits.

As part of the initiative, the civic body has now decided to engage 21 sports administrators and seven caretakers for the 21 sports complexes and seven swimming pools.

Presently, there are only six games inspectors, who are monitoring the overall activities of sports complexes, playgrounds, swimming pools and others, besides maintenance of the facilities in all the 30 circles of GHMC.

This has been leading to pressure situation and a challenging situation for the games inspectors to keep a constant vigil and monitor the sports facilities of the civic body.

Further, the municipal corporation had launched the Pay and Play scheme to put its vast sports infrastructure to optimum use. To this effect, users like educational institutions and individuals have been given an opportunity to book sports facilities in advance through an app. According to the new policy, citizens, including IT employees and businessmen, can make use of the facilities at ‘staggered timings’.

However, as the issue of maintenance of the facilities was turning into a challenge, the municipal corporation has come up with the decision of engaging 21 sports administrators and seven caretakers.

A special committee consisting of GHMC Additional Commissioners of Finance and Sports, representatives of the Olympic Association of Telangana and Sports Authority of Telangana State apart from Arjuna or Dronacharya awardee and Director of Sports, GHMC is being constituted for selection for eligible and experienced sports administrators and caretakers, said an official from GHMC.

This apart, there are 174 vacancies in the entire sports section. Of the total sanctioned staff, 183 posts are filled and rest are vacant, he added.

