GHMC focuses on QCC in Urban Biodiversity wing

Published: 12:17 am

Hyderabad: Not confining to development of greenery and beautification of junctions, Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) is now focusing on quality checks and control of Urban Biodiversity wing works.

The civic body is roping in experts from leading institutions, professors from colleges, senior officials from horticulture, forest and agricultural departments, for the initiative.

Every year, the municipal corporation’s Urban Biodiversity wing spends huge amounts on development of greenery and beautification works. Last financial year, Rs 90 crore was allocated towards Green Budget which includes urban forestry and horticulture works. This year too, a budget of Rs 41.5 crore was allotted as Green Budget.

To ensure accountability, transparency and effective work, the civic body is roping in experts to check the quality of these works. GHMC will be sharing the concept plans, sketches, estimates, actual costs of the works done, work orders and extracts of the measurement book recorded by officials of UBD wing within three months of the works and agencies and experts will visit the sites along with the officials concerned to check the quality of works. This includes, quality of soil, material and lawns, species of the plants, number of saplings planted etc.

The experts will be submitting their Quality Check and Control (QCC) report after inspecting the works at ground level. If there are any discrepancies or lack of quality in the works, action will be initiated accordingly on the officials and contractors as well, said a senior official from GHMC.

GHMC will be holding up 25 per cent of the total bill amount to be paid to the contractors. Based on the QCC reports findings, decision will be taken on payment of balance amount to the contractors, the official said.

This exercise of quality check of UBD works by experts was introduced last year in the municipal corporation by utilising the services of retired officials from agriculture, horticulture and forest departments and other institutions.

“But this year, we have decided to rope in employees, who are in service to expedite the checks and initiate action immediately,” said the official.

