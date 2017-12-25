GHMC forms special committee to save lakes

By | Published: 12:25 am

Hyderabad: A special committee has been constituted to save lakes in Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits with a special focus on clearing unauthorised constructions in the lake beds and resolve ownership controversies.

To this effect, the State Government issued orders. The committee will be led by GHMC Lakes wing Superintendent Engineer with Chief Engineers of the civic body as members. The committee will analyse different aspects and submit a report to the government.

Many applications are being filed by owners seeking permission for constructions in private patta lands, shikham and other lands. The committee will study these applications and prepare a report on the extent of private patta lands, shikham lands etc. It will also recommend measures to be taken for saving the lakes from encroachments.

Neknampur Lake

The GHMC committee has decided against opening the sluice gates of Neknampur to release water downstream, citing different reasons. Of late several appeals were received by the municipal corporation to release the murky water downstream as the entire area around the lake was being enveloped with foul smell.

They sought release of water through the canal but the engineers expressed reservations on it stating that frequent release of water downstream will reduce the water level and pave way for encroachment of lake area.

This apart, the committee has also suggested that the murky water from Durgam Cheruvu, Balkam Cheruvu and nalas from residential colonies should be diverted and it should be ensured that the water does not get into the Neknampur Lake. It recommended that a sewerage treatment plant needs to be established near the lake to treat the water before letting into the lake.

GHMC Commissioner B Janardhan Reddy instructed the committee to file a requisition for sanction of Rs 21.62 crore for development of Neknampur Lake under Urban Mission Kakatiya programme.