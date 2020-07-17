GHMC gearing up to clear water hyacinth in 36 lakes

By | Published: 12:16 am

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) is gearing up to clear water hyacinth in 36 lakes at a cost of over Rs 31 crore. These works will be taken up in nine packages and will be entrusted to private agencies for three years. The Municipal Corporation’s standing committee, which met on Thursday, approved this proposal.

The municipal corporation will also be recruiting plant assistants on outsourcing basis from National Academy of Construction for working at the construction and demolition recycling plants at Jeedimetla and Fathullaguda. Their contract will be for 12 months.

In addition to these, the standing committee has approved shifting of electrical lines and water supply for construction of six-lane elevated corridor on NH163 to decongest the urban limits of Hyderabad-Bhoopalapatnam section. Permission was also accorded to extend services of VSPN & Co Chartered Accountants from July, 2020 to June, 2021 for TDS Returns and IT fillings, according to a press release.

