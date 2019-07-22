GHMC gearing up to demolish 457 dilapidated buildings

By | Published: 12:10 am

Hyderabad: Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) is gearing up to demolish or get vacated 457 dilapidated buildings across the city. To this effect, notices will be served to the building owners and the structures will be seized.

Of the 457 dilapidated buildings, 197 are in Khairtabad zone, 122 in Charminar Zone, 104 in Secunderabad Zone, 19 in LB Nagar Zone, eight in Serilingampally zone and seven in Kukatpally Zone.

The move comes when a 14-month baby died after a portion of roof of an old building collapsed at Sitaphalmandi on Sunday. During a meeting with officials here on Monday, GHMC Commissioner M Dana Kishore said it was an unfortunate incident.

There are still 457 dilapidated buildings across the city and action needs to be taken against them. The municipal corporation has been dealing with the issue and if the it is delayed further, the Commissioner instructed Chief City Planner to issue charge memo to the concerned officials. GHMC has demolished 485 dilapidated buildings in the year 2016, 294 in 2017, 402 in 2018. Till date in 2019, 176 structures have been demolished and 132 either seized or repaired out of the 765 identified across the city.

Distribution of saplings

With Bonalu festivities being organised at different temples across the city, the municipal corporation has decided to distribute saplings near the temples. The GHMC Commissioner said one crore saplings were ready for distribution under Haritha Haram plantation programme and the saplings distribution will continue till the end of August. This apart, during this financial year, 47 themed Haritha Haram parks will be developed across the city. In each zone, parks will be developed with at least 2 to 3 acres land with emphasis on promoting Swachh Bharat Mission and water harvesting theme. Efforts will be made to utilise water from STPs to these parks by laying separate lines.

Meanwhile, in order to expedite clearing garbage in the city, the municipal corporation is supplying four mini-tippers and two bobcats for each circle to start garbage collection in evenings as well.

The GHMC Commissioner instructed the Zonal Commissioners that two dust bins should be placed at bus stops within a week. This apart, all business establishments should set up dust bins at their premises, if not action should be initiated on them, he said according to a press release.

