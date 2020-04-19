GHMC goes all out to contain spread

By | Published: 12:51 am

Hyderabad: The containment zone guidelines are being implemented by the government even when a single case of Covid-19 is traced.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) in a press release issued here on Saturday said a series of measures were in place to prevent the spread of the virus and medical tests were being done for family members and contacts persons.

Also read Frontline Staff brave all odds at containment zones in Hyderabad

Shelters for stranded

The civic body is providing shelter to 228 persons including homeless, orphans, beggars and also those were stranded in the city due to the lockdown. GHMC has come up with 13 temporary shelters and 1,157 people are provided with shelter. Also, with the help of 85 voluntary organisations, 2,180 others were given shelter in community halls and hostels, a press release said.

Medical tests are done regularly to those at shelter homes by 16 AMOHs, Basthi Dawakhana doctors along with 85 NGOs which is being monitored by the GHMC Chief Medical Officer Dr Amar, the release added.

Malkajgiri Residents Association

Meanwhile, a resident of Neredmet, Malkajgiri, tested positive and was shifted to hospital on Friday. Thirty other residents from the same building are now kept in quarantine, besides setting up a containment zone in the area.

No resident is permitted to step out of the zone and outsiders are not allowed to step into the zone. The Malkajgiri Residents Welfare Association in a statement appealed to the residents to be cautious and confine themselves to homes.

Despite government informing and educating the people about the impact of corona virus, many are ignoring the guidelines and regulations, said BT Srinivasan, secretary of the association.

“It is mandatory to cooperate with the officials and support them in combating with the virus and do our bit in curtailing the spread of the virus. Residents should consider this as a warning and not appeal,” said Srinivasan.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .