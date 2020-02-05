GHMC has big designs on public toilets

By | Published: 12:23 am

Hyderabad: With Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao directing officials to set up 3,000 public toilets in the city, efforts are being made to establish new toilets at different locations at the earliest.

To this effect, MAUD Principal Secretary Arvind Kumar along with GHMC Commissioner Lokesh Kumar went around an exhibition of various types of public toilets organised by a Mumbai-based organisation to sensitise GHMC Zonal Commissioners and engineers about various types of public toilet designs available. Ten different types of public toilets, including portable toilets, bus stop toilets, railway toilets, pavement toilets, highway toilets, urban toilets, anganwadi toilets, community toilets, park toilets and women-only toilets were on display at the exhibition.

Kumar instructed Zonal Commissioners to identify suitable sites in their respective areas to enable architect Kalpit Ashar to suggest the best possible model for constructing toilets. He also asked the architect to suggest the space required for constructing different types of toilets so that the GHMC officials can plan for their areas accordingly. He also directed Lokesh Kumar to involve all the engineers so that the process can be expedited.

Similar toilets are being built in Jaipur, Udaipur, Ajmer, Bikaner and Kota at 34 sites. The sites include bus stops, bus stations, urban parks, markets, stadiums, government office complexes, hospitals, public squares and junctions, Ashar said.

