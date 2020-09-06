GHMC, HMWSSB intensify efforts to promote ‘One Time Scheme’

Under the OTS, property taxpayers should clear the principle amount of property tax dues till 2019-20 along with 10 per cent interest against accumulated arrears in one go.

Hyderabad: With just a week left for the closure of One Time Scheme (OTS), both Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) and HMWSSB are intensifying efforts to increase the collections under the scheme. The State government had announced the OTS effective from August 1 to September 15.

Under the OTS, property taxpayers should clear the principle amount of property tax dues till 2019-20 along with 10 per cent interest against accumulated arrears in one go. Thus, they can avail a waiver of 90 per cent of accumulated arrears of interest component in property tax dues till date.

In GHMC alone, there are about 5.44 lakh property tax assessments with the accumulation of property tax arrears amounting to Rs 1,545 crore over the last 15 to 20 years. Till Saturday, the municipal corporation had collected nearly Rs 79 crore from over 39,000 properties. Among the six zones, Khairatabad zone has collected nearly Rs 29 crore, while the Charminar zone has collected the least amount of Rs 9 crore.

Officials said that accumulation of dues was due to several reasons like disputes about improper tax assessment, vacant premises, dilapidated structures, and dispute between family members etc. The GHMC commissioner, Lokesh Kumar said that efforts were on to intensify the collections.

Bill collectors are serving demand notices under OTS and ground-level staff is creating awareness among building owners to utilise the opportunity provided by the government.

Apart from the slack season of the year, corona impact has badly affected businesses and even domestic sector. As a result, most property owners are pleading helplessness, officials said.

Similarly, HMWSSB too is intensifying the collections to clear the dues under OTS. Already, about 150 Self Help Groups have been roped to create awareness among the consumers to clear their long-pending dues. The Water Board has so far collected over to Rs 90 crore.

