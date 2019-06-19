GHMC imposes hefty fine on Swachh violators

By | Published: 1:09 am

Hyderabad: Acting tough against violation of Swachh activities in the city, Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has imposed a fine of Rs 26 lakh on 1,600 persons and establishments in a special drive conducted since May 25.

The civic body has imposed these fines against those found dumping construction material and waste on the roads, burning garbage, leaving waste in naalas, public urination, diverting sewage flow from their places on the roads.

The GHMC has taken up ‘Saaf Hyderabad Shaandar Hyderabad’ programme in each circle of the city, as part of which stringent action is being taken against those violating Swachh activities.

During the special drive, Chandanagar Deputy Commissioner, Yadagiri Rao imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh on a catering restaurant in Ayyappa Society, for absence of adequate sewage disposal and silt chamber. This is for the first time, GHMC has imposed Rs 1 lakh fine for violating Swachh activities.

In this special drive, Chandanagar circle topped with a highest of 171 fines amounting to Rs 7.07 lakh followed by Serilingampally with 66 fines for Rs 3.38 lakh. In Khairatabad circle, a sum of Rs 1.76 lakh was collected through 122 fines while in Jubilee Hills circle, a fine of Rs 1.56 lakh was collected.

