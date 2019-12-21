GHMC in a fix over mechanised sweeping machines

By | Published: 12:44 am 12:47 am

Hyderabad: With the Comprehensive Road Maintenance (CRM) works commencing in few areas of the city, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) appears to be in a fix over use of mechanised sweeping machines.

Under the CRM initiative, the civic body will entrust the maintenance of 709 km covering major roads and other thoroughfares to private agencies across the city.

It is not just the main carriageway, the agencies will be entrusted with the task of maintaining greenery on the medians, besides cleaning activity as well. And as the CRM works have already begun in a few areas in the city, the mechanised sweeping machines that are currently used in 709 km will have to be deployed elsewhere.

Since 2016, nearly 18 mechanised sweeping machines are being operated in the city in different packages by the municipal corporation in association with a private agency. In addition to this, GHMC owns 20 vehicles, including five bigger and 15 smaller ones. Most of these machines are old and are likely to be condemned by March 31 this year.

These mechanised sweeping machines are operated during night for about 10 hours and the municipal corporation pays Rs 2,800 per hour to the agency. Now, with the CRM works commencing, these machines will have to be deployed to other roads or colony roads. Once the Engineering wing (maintenance) discloses the roads that are to be maintained under CRM project, the sanitation wing will take a call on the use and deployment of mechanised sweeping machines at other places.

Save for a few, most of these sweeping machines are old and heavy in size. They cannot be used for internal roads or colony roads considering the payment being made to them, besides the size being an issue, said a senior official from GHMC.

The agreement with the company for operating the sweeping machines expired on September 2019. The standing committee had two options – to float tenders for roping in new agency or extending the agreement with the current agency.

The committee approved extension of the contract with the current agency till September 2021. Bound by the contract, the municipal corporation had to utilise the services of the agency for operating the mechanised sweeping machines, the official explained.

