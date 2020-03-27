GHMC increases Annapurna Centres offering free food to 150 in Hyderabad

By | Published: 1:00 pm 1:05 pm

Hyderabad: After offering free meals at about 90 Annapurna Centres on Thursday, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) on Friday began operating all the 150 centres in the city.

Armed with special passes issued by the State Government, Akshaya Patra foundation personnel are delivering food at the centres.

According to GHMC officials, already 30,000 meals have been despatched to the centres to avoid any inconvenience to people.

Focus is being laid on offering more meals at centres that are close to hostels and basthis as a means to ensure people and students have food in their vicinity and avoid visiting other areas.

Further all measures are being taken to ensure sanitation and social distancing in the queue lines at the centres. People are being offered plates only after they wash their hands with soap or sanitizers.

Akshaya Patra Foundation personnel said the State Government was extending all the required support in terms transportation of food and availability of raw materials for preparing the food.

