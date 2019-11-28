GHMC inspects construction sites

By | Published: 12:02 am

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has taken up a special drive to inspect on-going constructions to ensure that barricading of the site was done with blue sheets/curtains. In the drive carried out on Wednesday, 191 buildings were inspected out of which 83 buildings were found to be violating the norms and notice were issued to barricade the site immediately.

A penalty of Rs 8.85 lakh was collected from violators who laid the construction debris/ material on road margin. On Tuesday, a total of 145 buildings were inspected of which 77 buildings were found violating the rules and were penalised. During the drive, many cases were observed without proper measures put in place by builders/ owners and blue sheets/ curtains were not erected, officials said. This has been resulting in the construction dust falling onto road portion and neighbourhood plots, a violation of condition laid in the sanctioned plan, officials said adding that penalty would levied on offenders of construction debris/ material if found on roads.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.